There's a Hello Kitty pumpkin patch coming to OC

Sanrio is teaming up with Irvine's decades-old Tanaka Farms for a pumpkin patch that features Hello Kitty along with her friends Keroppi, Chococat, My Melody and Pochacco, the so cute he makes us cry puppy.

The patch opens on September 30 and runs through the end of October with pumpkin picking, wagon rides, a petting zoo, a corn maze and a U-pick veggie garden. The characters will serve as educational ambassadors; their illustrated likenesses will be found in photo ops and activities throughout the farm. Hello Kitty herself will make in-person appearances during special events throughout the season.

Photograph: Courtesy Sanrio

But that's only the beginning: Tanaka Farms will keep its Sanrio friends around for an entire year. Hello Kitty and co. will return for this winter's Christmas tree farm, followed by strawberry picking in the spring and a melon celebration in the summer.

Other events planned for this year's pumpkin patch include the Fall Harvest Festival, which takes place every weekend in October, as well as a Sanrio costume contest on October 28. And, of course, you'll find Sanrio ♥ Tanaka Farms merchandise for sale.

Tanaka Farms' pumpkin patch, located at 5380 3/4 University Drive in Irvine, is open daily from 9am to 5pm. Admission costs $3, with an additional $3 charge for the petting zoo and $6 for wagon rides.