  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

These five Eastside dream homes are opening their doors for tours

By Michael Juliano Posted: Monday March 27 2017, 3:27pm

These five Eastside dream homes are opening their doors for tours
Photograph: Courtesy Trevor Tondro

If you live in L.A., there's no avoiding it: Home prices keep climbing and many of us feel like we may never be able to afford a house. But that won't stop us from drooling over our dream homes.

Design East of La Brea (or de LaB for short) is hosting its "Renovation Innovation" home tour in April. The design-minded non-profit regularly mounts tours of the Eastside design world, from mural tours to an annual architecture and dim sum bike ride.

For this latest tour, the organization has picked five residences that have embarked on environmentally sustainable renovations with designs that are sensitive to the character of their respective neighbors. The April 2 event includes access to a self-guided tour ($50) of these otherwise private homes in Echo Park, Silver Lake and Los Feliz.

All photographs courtesy de LaB.

Micallef Residence by LA Design Group

 

This two-story Silver Lake house was converted into a 2,000-square-foot, three-story home with a reservoir-facing deck.

Nader Residence by Bestor Architecture

 

The bones of this 1965 mid-century house in Los Feliz Estates were kept intact while many of the building materials were brought into the 21st century.

Tattuplex by Tom Marble

 

Built from scratch, this two-bedroom, two-residence building takes its cues from a Japanese monastery.

Bennett-Caplowe Residence by Casey Caplowe

 

This two-story Echo Park dream home rose from the ashes of a bungalow fire.

Fleischmann Residence by Productora

 

Originally built in the 1920s, this bungalow has been completely remodeled, including the addition of a two-story steel-frame porch.

de LaB's Renovation Innovation home tour takes place Sunday, April 2 from noon to 4pm. Tickets cost $50 and are available here.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Michael Juliano 576 Posts

Michael oversees the Things to Do section along with comedy coverage as associate editor at Time Out Los Angeles. He has a soft spot for deli sandwiches and Disneyland. Follow him on Twitter at @mjuliano.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest