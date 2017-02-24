These four new brunches might be the best part of your weekend

So you're tired of standing in the brunch line at Sqirl, waiting 45 minutes for a table at Gjelina and wondering why everyone is taking so long to finish their French toast at EAT. Real problems, guys. Thankfully, there are a couple new brunches—boozy or otherwise—in town, and their newbie status likely means shorter wait times. Check out these four restaurants where you can now score an eggs Benedict, some quality pancakes and a much-needed mimosa.

Water Grill (Downtown): This DTLA power lunch (and dinner!) spot has entered brunch territory, launching weekend bites that include lemon ricotta pancakes and one of the best crab Benedicts we've had in a long time. A decadent salmon hash is accentuated with sunnyside eggs, feta and mustard hollandaise, while the fish shows up in other dishes like poached salmon rillettes and a bagel topped with smoked Atlantic salmon. Water Grill has launched brunch cocktails as well, including a fantastic Margarita Verde. Sat & Sun 10am-2pm

Baran's 2239 (Hermosa Beach): Baran's has been killing it since opening in the South Bay almost a year ago, and they've decided to take it up a notch by offering brunch for the first time this weekend. On the menu, diners will find fresh pastry offerings (like a cinnamon bun to share), along with chilaquiles, bread pudding French toast, an Indian egg and smoked belly hash. Oh, and champagne, natch. Sat & Sun 10am-2pm

Blu Jam Café (Tarzana): Brunching at Blu Jam isn't new, but this location is—the café just opened within Tarzana's Village Walk, offering a patio space for alfresco dining (you know, when it gets warm again). Try their signature crunchy French toast, the Blu Jam Benedict or migas. Daily 8am-4pm

Funky Breakfunch (San Pedro): Funky Breakfunch is a one-time event taking place this Saturday. San Pedro's Brouwerij West is turning one, and they've lined up an entire day of festivities to celebrate. The brewery will be offering a tasting of their unreleased mixed fermentation beers, first-year favorites and more, and food will be available from the Urban Espresso Truck, Tomski Sausage, LA Cake and others. Long Beach's Shady Grove Foods will also be slow-roasting an entire pig to be served at 2pm ($15). After you've had your fill of beer and brunch, a free concert will take place from 4-10pm. Buy tickets here. Sat 11am

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.