Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: Aug 25-27

Head Downtown for the FIGat7th Downtown Festival. The free Friday night series closes with a set from Quetzal.

Spend an evening outside with live music, garden-inspired cocktails, hands-on science projects, botanical tours and food trucks during Summer Nights in the Garden at the Natural History Museum.

Stuff your face with gourmet samples from some of the city's finest chefs during the Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival's signature Night Market. The foodie favorite sets up in the middle of Grand Avenue, outside of the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Watch an Eat|See|Hear-presented screening of Depeche Mode: 101, the band's '89 concert documentary, at the very location where it was filmed: the Rose Bowl.

Close out the Nisei Week Japanese Festival with a trio of events in Little Tokyo, including a block party, classic car show and gyoza-eating contest at the JACCC.

Eat tacos and listen to live music for a good cause at the annual L.A. Taco Festival. The pay-per-taco event at Grand Park includes bites from more than two dozen vendors.

Take your pick between a pair of top-notch music events at art museums on Saturday night. Savoy Motel caps off the free Off the 405 series at the Getty while A Place to Bury Strangers and Xiu Xiu top the latest Summer Happenings at the Broad.

Indulge your inner foodie at Smorgasburg LA. The ROW DTLA market is the Arts District's go-to destination on Sundays for its hotbed of fantastic food and retail vendors.

Take in a furry friend in need during the Save the Kittens Walk-in Foster Weekend. The Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in Mission Hills, Stray Cat Alliance and all six Los Angeles Animal Services shelters are hosting walk-in kitten fostering sessions over the weekend.

Celebrate Downtown's LGBT community at the second day of the DTLA Pride Festival. Pershing Square will play host to 40 local restaurant, retail and community booths alongside a music stage hosted by the Boulet Brothers and Summertramp, a pop-up water park.

