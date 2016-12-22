Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: December 23-26

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Don your best Christmas sweater at Union Station’s Cocoa Concert Series as the majestic south patio will be transformed into a hub of holiday entertainment. Tonight's performance includes La Picante hosting "A Very Salsa Christmas."

Head to Largo for the Last Show Before We Go, the venue's annual year-end, Jeff Garlin-hosted show. The lineup is kept a surprise ahead of time, but past performers include Largo regulars like Jon Brion, Sarah Silverman, Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles and more. Proceeds benefit the Littlest Tumor Foundation.

Alternatively, catch the Growlers at the Wiltern as the beloved O.C. surf punk slackers cap off their three-night run.

Gather up your friends and family to hear more than 20 choirs, music ensembles and dance troupes from all over the city at the L.A. County Holiday Celebration. Guests are encouraged to come and go as they please throughout the three-hour show.

If you're not into the whole Christmas thing, swing by the nation's biggest Jewish singles event, the MatzoBall, where the chosen people choose their people. Festivities mostly consist of making eyes at fellow singles ages 21-49 over the cash bar (boo) while a DJ plays past midnight.

Revisit this classic 1983 tale about a boy who just wants a BB gun for Christmas as the New Beverly screens A Christmas Story. Don’t get too excited—or you’ll shoot your eye out.

It's Christmas today, and you won't find much open other than ice skating rinks. Take the time to see Christmas lights with your family, or just relax at home.

Feel the crunch of snow underneath your feet as Kidspace Children's Museum begins its annual Snow Days. Truckloads of real snow are being delivered to the Pasadena kids museum, with opportunities for making snowmen, snow angels, learning about how snow is formed and making wintry crafts.

Probe into the post-'60s rise of news media as a polarizing and rich source of inspiration for artists at the newly-opened "Breaking News: Turning the Lens on Mass Media." The Getty Center exhibition includes works from Donald Blumberg, Sarah Charlesworth, Robert Heinecken, Catherine Opie, Martha Rosler and more.

Kick off the winter season at Santa Anita Park with an afternoon of horse racing during the Opening Day at Santa Anita Park. All tickets include eight 3 oz. pours of beer or cider, as well as one 12 oz. pour; splurge on a VIP ticket for double the number of tastings, plus a cocktail.

