This flower-loving new coffee shop is all about garden-to-cup

What do you get when a Korean florist moves to Seattle to study American coffee culture and then finally sets up her own café in Los Angeles? In the case of Silbia Lee, the result is a new coffee shop that blends her two loves into floral (and, of course, photogenic) beverage concoctions.

The signature tea and coffee drinks at Bia Coffee, which opened in Koreatown in February, are infused with floral flavors and garnished with fresh petals, blooms and sprigs, along with colorful and unusual elements like acai powder.

For the coffee, Bia brings in beans from San Gabriel Valley-based roaster Klatch. Those beans go into a menu of classic espresso drinks and cold brew offerings, which can be customized with Lee’s all-natural rose, lavender and vanilla syrups. Even non-coffee fans can get a little flower power in their cup in the form of an Italian soda, sparkling lemonade or sparkling appleade upgraded with rose or lavender.

This petite operation only has a limited food menu, with just two items listed, both of them boasting (you guessed it!) more flowers. Snack on your choice of rose cake or lavender cake served with cream.

With such charming and pretty drinks, we have to guess this is quickly going to turn into one of L.A.’s most Instagram-friendly cafés, if for no other reason than our eagerness to caption our latte art snaps with every flower emoji our phones offer.

