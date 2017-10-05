Later this month, one of the Eastside's largest food events will delight Angelenos with yet another evening of bites from celebrity chefs and L.A.-based brands and eateries. But this year, now in its fourth, the EastSide Food Festival takes providing the crowd with munchies to the next level. A section of the festival, which takes place on October 22, will be devoted to cannabis-infused cuisine. Welcome to the future.

Dubbed “Cannabis Corner,” this enclave will feature samples of low-dosage THC-infused foods by three local vendors, as well as a cooking lesson from chef Luke Reyes, of roving pop-up La Hoja, and chef-model Brandin Lashea, courtesy of cannabis-focused media studio PRØHBTD. Entrance will only set you back $15 in advance—or $20 at the door—but that's on top of the festival's $65 general admission cost (or $55 early bird, $75 at the door). And yes, you’re going to need to present your weed card, er, California Medical Marijuana Recommendation.

As far as cannabis-laced treats go, attendees can expect natural fruit gum drops and sea salt chocolate caramels from Lord Jones; watermelon Gazpacho and infused oils from Jeff The 420 Chef; and roasted-tomato crostini courtesy of La Hoja. (For those looking for more than edibles, Lord Jones offers both topical products and edibles in combination THC-and-CBD and CBD-only options, both of which utilize California-grown bud.)

Photograph: Courtesy Lord jones

As a chef, author and cannabis cooking educator, Jeff The 420 Chef—called “the Julia Child of weed” by the Daily Beast—might look or sound familiar to marijuana aficionados, who may have also caught his podcast, Wake & Bake. As for La Hoja, their multi-course dinners are a creation of Reyes, who was featured on—and won—an episode of Chopped, and is set to open his own DTLA eatery—9th Street Ramen—before the end of the year.

In addition to the (ahem) enhanced goodies, this year’s festival-goers can sample from vendors such as Our/Los Angeles vodka, Winsome, Trois Familia, Go Get Em Tiger, and FrankieLucy Bakeshop, among a slew of other Eastside favorites. What we’re trying to say here is, if you do plan on indulging in Cannabis Corner, you’re practically guaranteed fulfillment of any food cravings you might have while there. Sounds like a fun way to spend an evening—if you’re into that kind of thing. Wink wink.

The Eastside Food Festival takes place October 22 at Mack Sennett Studios—1215 Bates Ave—from 4 to 7pm.