Tourists are flocking to L.A. in search of 'La La Land' magic

Love it or hate it, La La Land seems to be the film juggernaut that won't go away, and now it's being credited with bringing more tourists to Los Angeles, eager to get their own moment of singing, dancing and romance. Two recent surveys on the topic seem to confirm that this La La effect is real.

One, conducted by the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board, found that among people across the country who had seen the movie, an overwhelming 86 percent said they were either “more likely” or “much more likely” to visit L.A. Another, conducted by movie ticket seller Fandango, found in a sample of 1,000 Millennials who had seen La La Land, 64 percent said the movie itself make them want to visit, the L.A. Times reports.

Businesses that cater to tourists are trying to capture some of that Hollywood excitement with special tours and guides. Starline Tours has a specific La La Land bus tour to take fans around to filming locations and Discover Los Angeles has set up a website dedicated to guiding any visitor who wants to recreate scenes out of the movie on where to go.

There’s plenty of anecdotal evidence for the La La bump, too. The Jar, a real-life restaurant where Emma Stone’s character dines in the film, reports that they’ve seen groups regularly coming in asking to sit at the specific table where the scene was shot.

“It literally happens three or four times a week,” manager Rose Sanchez told the Times, “La La Land has had quite an impact for us.”

