See a 'La La Land' screening with a live score at the Hollywood Bowl this season

The La La Land concert of our dreams? A recreation of the "Another Day of Sun" opener on the 105 and 110 connector. But we'll take "City of Stars" in the Hollywood Hills as a close second.

La La Land is set for a screening and live concert at the Hollywood Bowl this Memorial Day weekend, complete with a fireworks finale. Composer Justin Hurwitz will conduct the Oscar-winning score backed by a 100-piece orchestra, choir and jazz ensemble. The concert will premiere over two nights (May 26 and 27) here in L.A. before embarking on a tour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 10, at noon. Prices range between $35 and $199.50.

To be clear, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and John Legend are not part of the lineup. Instead, the the live-to-film performance will feature their original vocal tracks from the film. The Hollywood Bowl, however, is no stranger to celebrity cameos and star-studded performances, so we wouldn't completely rule out any cast appearances either during or after the show—just note that your ticket doesn't guarantee it.

The performance at the Bowl marks the kickoff of a globe-spanning tour that'll include stops in the U.K., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Turkey and Switzerland. Here in the U.S., the concert will show up in Atlanta, Seattle, Portland, San Diego, San Antonio, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Denver and Washington, D.C.

Live score concerts pop up often at the Hollywood Bowl: This year's LA Phill-produced summer lineup includes live orchestras playing along to Singin' in the Rain, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Raiders of the Lost Ark, as well as an annual appearance by composer John Williams (Jaws, Star Wars, E.T.). And the venue's lease events have included star-studded concerts for The Little Mermaid and The Nightmare Before Christmas. But La La Land in concert is by far the quickest we've seen a film get the live treatment at the iconic venue.

