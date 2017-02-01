Try these new happy hour specials for some sweet relief

The rain has stopped (at least for now), the sun is out and we're ready to toast to a beautiful new month in Los Angeles. If happy hour is on your mind but you're looking for somewhere new to check out, we've got a few options for you. Check out these new happy hour deals to enjoy after work.

Odys + Penelope (La Brea): A brand new happy hour at this Mid-City favorite just launched, and while the hours are somewhat limited, you'll score some pretty great deals on food. Available at the bar and communal seating areas only, diners can order warm cheese puffs and onion rings for $4, grilled acorn squash salad and bacon-wrapped chicken thighs for $8 and more. House wines are $7-$8, but the people watching is free. Mon-Fri 6-7pm, Sun 5:30-6:30pm

Kendall's Brasserie (Downtown): This Downtown restaurant recently went through an extensive redesign—and with it, added a brand new happy hour. Take advantage of $6 beers, $7 wines and $8 house cocktails. Tue-Fri 2-6pm

Winsome (Echo Park): Finally! Winsome has already gained fans with its popular brunch and dinner offerings, but they're jumping on the happy hour train with discounted deals on cocktails, like the Infante or Calumet Club Cocktail, as well as pretzel rolls with maple bacon butter, Kennebec potato chips and a burger with caramelized onions. Mon-Fri 4-6pm

ediBOL (Arts District): Only in California could a restaurant start a "Happy 420 Hour." While none of the eatery's food or drink options actually have weed in them, they're cleverly named and priced. Take, for example, the stoned ground corn pops, hash melts and pb&j (pork belly and fig jam), all priced at $4.20. Cocktails, juices, beer and wine are all $6. Mon-Fri 4:20-7pm

Check out more of our favorite happy hours here.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.