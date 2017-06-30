Watch a rooftop film screening with us to celebrate the latest issue of Time Out Los Angeles

Two of our favorite things about the summer? Outdoor movie screenings and the surf season. So we've decided to celebrate our love of both with party for our upcoming magazine.

Join us for a night of a film under the stars as we partner with Rooftop Cinema Club and celebrate the release of our fourth issue of Time Out Los Angeles magazine. We'll be screening Bruce Brown's iconic 1966 surf documentary, The Endless Summer, which we spoke with Brown about in our forthcoming issue.

If you're unfamiliar with Rooftop Cinema Club, the Hollywood rooftop series screens flicks from comfy deckchairs with audio pumped through your own pair of wireless headphones. While you're there, you can breathe in the city views and enjoy a pair of paloma cocktails compliments of Jose Cuervo Tradicional Palomas. While you're there, make sure to pick up a copy of our magazine, which this season includes—well, we don't want to spoil it, but let's say some of our boozy and deep-fried summer favorites.

Though the film starts at 8pm, the Montalban Rooftop opens at 7:30 pm for guests (who must be 21 or over) to purchase food and additional drinks, as well as to enjoy stunning views of the Hollywood landscape—including what's sure to be an unmissable sunset. While headphones are provided for every guest, please note that blankets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Rooftop Love Seats can only be bought in pairs (seat width 33”).

Your ticket includes:

Entry to the venue, with a screening of The Endless Summer

Two Paloma Cocktails from Jose Cuervo Tradicional

A first look at the newest Time Out Los Angeles magazine

Tickets cost $19, or $30 for a love seat, which includes two tickets. We can't wait to see you there.

