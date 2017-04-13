We celebrated our third magazine release with beer and bands at the Hi Hat

Last night, Time Out Los Angeles celebrated the release of the third issue of our free, quarterly print magazine with a bash at the Hi Hat in Highland Park, featuring an evening of free beer, games of pool and music curated by Sofar Sounds. We toasted with Peroni and Saint Archer while listening to amazing sets by Flavia, Braeves and Chris Scholar. The turnout included appearances by some of our featured Angelenos, including Rhys Earnst of Transparent fame and Heidi Duckler of the acclaimed Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre. The drinks and music flowed, the magazine flew off the racks and a good time was had by all. A big thanks to everyone who had a hand in the event and to everyone who came out! Here are some of our favorite photos from the night.

