We celebrated our third magazine release with beer and bands at the Hi Hat

By Kate Wertheimer Posted: Thursday April 13 2017, 12:38pm

All photographs: Rozette Rago

Last night, Time Out Los Angeles celebrated the release of the third issue of our free, quarterly print magazine with a bash at the Hi Hat in Highland Park, featuring an evening of free beer, games of pool and music curated by Sofar Sounds. We toasted with Peroni and Saint Archer while listening to amazing sets by Flavia, Braeves and Chris Scholar. The turnout included appearances by some of our featured Angelenos, including Rhys Earnst of Transparent fame and Heidi Duckler of the acclaimed Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre. The drinks and music flowed, the magazine flew off the racks and a good time was had by all. A big thanks to everyone who had a hand in the event and to everyone who came out! Here are some of our favorite photos from the night.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Staff writer
By Kate Wertheimer 265 Posts

Kate is the editor of Time Out Los Angeles and Time Out San Francisco. Her wanderlust is (mostly) satisfied by the sparkling sprawl of these two cities, and though she often makes a break for the woods or the desert, coming home to LA or the Bay is her favorite part of every trip. Follow her on Instagram @kate_em_up.

