WOW Air will now fly you to Europe for less than $70

Your chance to take a European vacation is here, in the form of what has to be one of the most impressive airfare deals we have seen in a very long time. Iceland’s WOW Air is offering flights from LAX and SFO to destinations in Europe for prices starting at just $69.99. We do love a bargain.

The $69.99 tickets are on sale now for flights from January 15 to April 5, 2017. You can jet off from either California airport to destinations in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Bristol or Edinburgh. If you want to invite an East Coast friend to meet you there, fares from Miami, New York, Pittsburgh and Boston to those same locales start at just $99.00.

Those super cheap fares will get you to Europe, but it will cost you a little more to come home. The cheapest return flights come in at $129 to $199 per ticket.

WOW keeps their prices so low by offering them as base fares and tacking on charges for pretty much everything. Want to reserve your own seat in advance? There’s a $9.99 fee for that. A bit of extra legroom will add up to $50.99 to your bottom line. And there’s the matter of baggage: WOW recently upped their carry-on baggage weight limit from 11 pounds to 22, but anything beyond those 22 pounds is going to cost you, as will, of course, checking luggage. According to Condé Nast Traveler, you might want to expect around $135 in total up-charges per flight.

Even still, $204.99 before taxes and fees seems like a pretty great deal to get to explore a new city, so you might want to act fast to secure your dates. If you can’t travel by April 5, don’t get too upset. You may have your own chance at another cheap fare soon. WOW founder Skúli Mogensen has said he intends to make these deals a regular thing.

“I don’t want to introduce this as a sale,” Mogensen told USA Today. “It’s really setting the stage for what is coming.”

