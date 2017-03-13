  • Blog
You can get an old-school hair cut and shave at Union Station

By Michael Juliano Posted: Monday March 13 2017, 1:27pm

Photograph: Courtesy Union Station

Getting your hair cut can feel like a chore. But what if you could just make it part of your regular commute?

Union Station is lathering up a genuine 1930s-style barber shop experience in the middle of its handsome waiting room. On Thursday, March 16, the historic Downtown train depot will partner with Svelte Barbershop + Essentials for an afternoon of swanky haircuts. In addition, Traxx will set up a pop-up bar on its indoor patio.

 

 

Svelte—which has locations in Hollywood, Manhattan Beach and Venice—will offer either a haircut or a hot shave for a pretty reasonable $25. Even better, all proceeds will be donated to hunger and poverty nonprofit Heifer International.

The pop-up pays tribute to the barber shop that once resided within the station following its 1939 opening.

Photograph: Courtesy Union Station

 

You can swing by Union Station's waiting room barber shop between 11:30am and 7:30pm—perfect for the evening Metro ride home.

