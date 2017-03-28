You can now use Waze to pre-order from Dunkin' Donuts

Do you ever imagine what it might be like if Waze could help you streamline everything in your life, not just find the fastest route around traffic? Well, it turns out that the app's developers are already a step ahead of you. Waze will be rolling out new features for your life outside the car, starting by allowing you to pre-order your Dunkin’ Donuts.

Now, when you fire up Waze to help you find the best way to go about your morning commute, you’ll see a new feature called Order Ahead that will let you alert your selected local Dunkin’ Donuts to your desires and time of arrival.

The feature only works for the popular breakfast chain at the moment, but that’s likely to change soon. Waze execs are looking to a future where your groceries, prescriptions or anything else you pick up along your daily driving routines, could all be pre-set and timed for you to collect them.

"It could be almost anything that a driver could order ahead and have ready for pickup," Jordan Grossman, head of Waze's business partnerships in North America, told the L.A. Times.

Waze is owned by Google who probably already has a pretty extensive dossier about your whereabouts and purchasing patterns, so in the future, one can easily foresee them relying on that data pool to use the app to suggest any number of potential upsells keyed to your physical location or driving destinations. While they work on that, we’ll have to settle for a cup of coffee and a classic glazed.

