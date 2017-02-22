You can now visit the café from 'La La Land'

Considering that La La Land was made in our very own backyard, there are plenty of real-life locations from the Oscar-nominated movie that you can visit. There's the Griffith Observatory, the Lighthouse Cafe in Hermosa Beach and the Colorado Street Bridge in Pasadena. And now you can visit Café Sur Le Lot. Now through March 6, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is recreating the fictional coffee shop where Emma Stone's character worked.

The coffee shop, which is featured in multiple scenes throughout the movie, has been recreated on the studio's charming French Street. Visitors taking a tour of the studio will feel as though they've walked into a scene from the film (who knows—it may even inspire some theatrical dancing), though actually purchasing a cup of coffee here won't be possible.

The café's reconstruction is in celebration of the film's award season success. It won seven Golden Globe Awards (the most a single film has ever received), and is up for 14 awards at this Sunday's Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

If La La Land isn't your cup of tea, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood also has an homage to DC Comics with its "DC Universe: The Exhibit," Batman automobiles and a recreation of Central Perk Cafe from the TV show Friends. To find out what else the tour has to offer or to purchase tickets, click here.

Café Sur Le Lot will be open at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood now through March 6. Tours run every 30 minutes from 9am to 3pm Mon-Sun. Tickets are $62.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.