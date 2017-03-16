You can party with 'Top Chef' winner Brook Williamson at one of her local restaurants this weekend

Brooke Williamson has a lot to celebrate. She finally took home the title of "Top Chef" during the 14th season of Bravo's hit show—if you've been following past seasons, you'll know she's fought for the title multiple times. But on top of that success, the local chef and her husband, chef Nick Roberts, are also celebrating the eighth anniversary of their Redondo Beach restaurant Hudson House—and you're invited to the party.

On Sunday, March 19, the duo will host a Backyard Beach Party at their gastropub with Stone Brewing Co.'s mobile, draught-pouring Hop Wagon, watermelon margaritas, a Fernet Branca Ice Luge, backyard BBQ, surf tunes and, as they're billing it, "lots of bad dancing." The event is free to attend but all drinks and food will be for purchase. Williamson will be on hand during the celebration, so Top Chef fans will be be able to mark the milestone with her. Hudson House is a personal venture for Williamson and her husband; they are not only co-owners but also executive chefs at the restaurant, which is named after their son Hudson. If you happen to be driving by on PCH, you can't miss the spot, with its mural painted on the side of a young boy (their son, we presume) snorkeling with a trident.

If you can't make it to Hudson House, Williamson's other venture, Playa Provisions in Playa del Rey, is hosting Flight & Bites at 7pm on Monday, March 27. The event will be held in the restaurant's whiskey bar, Grain, where guests can sip on various whiskeys and try pairings like the Bowmore 12 Year with pulled pork. The dinner is $50 in advance and $55 at the door, and tickets can be purchased here. While it's technically hosted by Williamson and Roberts, it's not guaranteed they will actually be in attendance; so if your main goal is to meet the duo, we suggest the Hudson House event, though really, if you hang out at either spot long enough you're bound to run into the Top Chef winner eventually.

