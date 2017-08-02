You can see lions, tigers and giraffes at the Beverly Hills zoo house

When you think of upper crust Beverly Hills, you probably conjure up images of the iconic Rodeo Drive, rows of high-end shops, luxury hotels, celebrity haunts and oversized shades. But life-size statues of wild animals like lions, tigers and giraffes surely aren't jumbled in the mix. There is, however, an unusual abode on the corner of Doheny Drive and Clifton Way that locals call the "zoo house"—and it's easy to see why.

The private residence gives a whole new meaning to the term "urban jungle" with its zoo-like collection of lawn animals peeking through the property's surrounding iron gates. A life-like painted giraffe stretches over 12 feet tall and stands amid fellow mammals that you'd find on an African safari.

A family of lions stand beside unusual bedfellows like zebras, cheetahs, elephants and tigers. But perhaps most jarring is the fierce-looking, life-size gorilla statue, which holds center court by the home's front entrance. It certainly ups the ante on the common garden gnome.

Before you jump at the chance to check out this hidden gem, just remember it's a private residence so you certainly can't get any closer than the gate. But it's definitely worth taking a look, whether you're driving through the neighborhood or walking by. In fact, many tour buses pause by the corner home to show visitors the curious spectacle. Before you go and gawk at it for yourself, take a peek at what's in store:

