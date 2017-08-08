You can spend New Year's Eve at a boozy camp for adults

Why should L.A.'s summer camps for adults—oh, it's a thing—only stick to the summer? With practically perfect year-round weather, we'd be down to regress reminisce any time of the year. One such summer camp is doing exactly that with its first ever New Year's Eve edition.

Camp No Counselors is branching outside of the summer season with an all-inclusive New Year's Eve camp. The Malibu retreat will mix familiar camp activities with a weekend-long open bar to ring in the New Year.

Photograph: Courtesy Camp No Counselors

For the New Year's edition, Camp No Counselors promises a champagne-filled affair that's bigger than any of their previous parties. If that's all you're interested in, you can skip the whole multi-day camping experience and secure party access and accommodations for a single night (starting at $149). Otherwise packages are available for three and five-day stays.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are included each day—as is plenty of booze, with Bloody Marys and mimosas in the mornings, beer and wine at lunch and a full service open bar throughout the night.

The camp takes place at the Shalom Institute, which is carved into 220 acres of Santa Monica Mountains wilderness that's less than 15 minutes from the ocean. None of the on-site activities are mandatory, so you're free to explore the surrounding area. But if you're in the classic camper spirit, you can partake in nature hikes, zip lining and climbing along with archery, kickball and capture the flag. For those more inclined to simply sunbathe and make friendship bracelets, well, you can do exactly that. And if you're willing to splurge, you can add on a massage, mountain biking, surfing, waterfall rappelling, wine tasting or yoga.

Photograph: Courtesy Camp No Counselors

Registration for the New Year's Eve camp opens Monday, August 14 at 10am (Camp No Counselors' summer camps regularly book up, so you'll want to move on this one pretty quickly if you're interested). Accommodations range from tents and cabins to hotel-style rooms. A single night costs between $149 and $299, three-day reservations run from $499 to $799 and a five-night stay costs from $699 to $1,199.

