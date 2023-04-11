The 5 best Airbnbs to rent for Coachella

As soon as the Coachella lineup dropped (hello, Frank Ocean), festival-goers started snapping up nearby hotel rooms left and right. That doesn’t mean you’re stuck sleeping in your car for the weekend, though: you can still book some gorgeous Coachella Airbnbs just a few blocks away from the action. There’s an option for every kind of summer music festival attendee, too.

If you’re ready for a weekend-long party, you might want to reserve one of the options with a saltwater pool, outdoor grill and massive entertainment room. Just looking for a quiet respite from the pulsating festival grounds? Retreat to one of the quaint one-bedroom homes or pint-sized casitas on this list to get some much-needed R&R in between sets.

