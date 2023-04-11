Los Angeles
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Million Dollar Home
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

The 5 best Airbnbs to rent for Coachella

Book one of these desert chic Coachella Airbnbs for a festival weekend you’ll never forget

Annalise Mantz
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Written by
Annalise Mantz
Contributor
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Advertising

As soon as the Coachella lineup dropped (hello, Frank Ocean), festival-goers started snapping up nearby hotel rooms left and right. That doesn’t mean you’re stuck sleeping in your car for the weekend, though: you can still book some gorgeous Coachella Airbnbs just a few blocks away from the action. There’s an option for every kind of summer music festival attendee, too.

If you’re ready for a weekend-long party, you might want to reserve one of the options with a saltwater pool, outdoor grill and massive entertainment room. Just looking for a quiet respite from the pulsating festival grounds? Retreat to one of the quaint one-bedroom homes or pint-sized casitas on this list to get some much-needed R&R in between sets.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Coachella 2023

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Best Coachella Airbnbs

The huge compound in Indio
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

1. The huge compound in Indio

This massive home sleeps as many as 14 guests, making it an ideal choice for a big group. The whole gang will enjoy hanging by the pool, grilling on the deck and playing a game of pool after a long day in the hot desert sun. Time to pop a bottle? For sure.

Book now
The quarter-acre lakefront estate in Indio
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

2. The quarter-acre lakefront estate in Indio

The sprawling yard at this Indian Palms Country Club home goes right down to the lake, which makes enjoying an ice-cold beer on one of its two covered patios even more enjoyable. The 65-inch TV and abundance of board games will certainly keep you entertained during breaks from the festival. Cup of chamomile anyone? Okay, perhaps a can o' beer is more likely to be on the menu, but it's good to have the option right?

Book now
Advertising
The three-bedroom home with lake, mountain and festival views near Indio
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

3. The three-bedroom home with lake, mountain and festival views near Indio

Just two miles away from the festival grounds, this sweet three-bedroom home couldn’t be in a more convenient location. Thanks to several trundle beds and pull-out sofas in addition to standard queen beds, it can sleep as many as 12 guests. The best part? You can enjoy the festival vibes in the backyard – in case it all gets a bit much early morning.

Book now
The casita within walking distance of Coachella in Indio
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

4. The casita within walking distance of Coachella in Indio

Don’t want to cram into an overcrowded party house? Rent this quaint casita for a relaxing escape from the festival scene. The pint-sized property has a much smaller footprint than the other options on this list, but the sunny yellow walls and lovely desert views help it feel cozy instead of cramped. Enjoy this little slice of peace amid the wilderness of the festival. Ahh, bliss.

Book now
Advertising
The eclectic desert getaway in Indio
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

5. The eclectic desert getaway in Indio

Forget the overcrowded festival parties: your group of friends won’t want to leave the killer amenities at this property. With a beer pong table, saltwater pool, hot tub, fire pit and outdoor cabana bar, this suburban home has everything you need to have a good time. The pops of color and whimsical tropical decor just add to the fun. Who's got the speaker ready?

Book now
Show moreLoading animation

Still looking for somewhere to stay for Coachella?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Airbnb

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!