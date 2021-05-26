Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Melrose Rooftop Theatre

Movie theaters, Outdoor E.P. & L.P. , West Hollywood Sunday July 4 2021 - Friday July 30 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Melrose Rooftop Theatre
West Hollywood’s ultra-chic restaurant and rooftop bar, E.P. & L.P., is serving much more than handcrafted cocktails and modern American bites. The spot also hosts Melrose Rooftop Theatre, an outdoor screening series that runs from July to November on the rooftop space attached to its open-air bar, L.P. Its all-VIP seating setup means everyone gets their own bean bag to watch a mix of cult classics and newly released films, with the audio piped in to provided sets of wireless headphones. Opt for the dinner-and-a-movie package and you’ll get a pre-show starter, main and dessert—or you can skip it and just opt for a cocktail during the movie.

By: Time Out Los Angeles editors

Details
Event website: https://melroserooftoptheatre.com/
Venue name: E.P. & L.P.
Address: 603 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles
90069
Price: $28, dinner and movie $49

Dates And Times
