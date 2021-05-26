Melrose Rooftop Theatre
Time Out says
West Hollywood’s ultra-chic restaurant and rooftop bar, E.P. & L.P., is serving much more than handcrafted cocktails and modern American bites. The spot also hosts Melrose Rooftop Theatre, an outdoor screening series that runs from July to November on the rooftop space attached to its open-air bar, L.P. Its all-VIP seating setup means everyone gets their own bean bag to watch a mix of cult classics and newly released films, with the audio piped in to provided sets of wireless headphones. Opt for the dinner-and-a-movie package and you’ll get a pre-show starter, main and dessert—or you can skip it and just opt for a cocktail during the movie.
Details
|Event website:
|https://melroserooftoptheatre.com/
|Venue name:
|E.P. & L.P.
|Address:
|
603 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles
90069
|Price:
|$28, dinner and movie $49
Dates And Times
-
-
E.P. & L.P.
$28, dinner and movie $49
Book online
Dirty Dancing
- E.P. & L.P. $28, dinner and movie $49 Book online
-
-
E.P. & L.P.
$28, dinner and movie $49
Book online
The Goonies
- E.P. & L.P. $28, dinner and movie $49 Book online
-
-
E.P. & L.P.
$28, dinner and movie $49
Book online
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- E.P. & L.P. $28, dinner and movie $49 Book online
-
-
E.P. & L.P.
$28, dinner and movie $49
Book online
Thelma & Louise
- E.P. & L.P. $28, dinner and movie $49 Book online
-
-
E.P. & L.P.
$28, dinner and movie $49
Book online
The Big Lebowski
- E.P. & L.P. $28, dinner and movie $49 Book online
-
-
E.P. & L.P.
$28, dinner and movie $49
Book online
The Fifth Element
- E.P. & L.P. $28, dinner and movie $49 Book online
-
-
E.P. & L.P.
$28, dinner and movie $49
Book online
10 Things I Hate About You
- E.P. & L.P. $28, dinner and movie $49 Book online
-
-
E.P. & L.P.
$28, dinner and movie $49
Book online
Coming to America
- E.P. & L.P. $28, dinner and movie $49 Book online
-
-
E.P. & L.P.
$28, dinner and movie $49
Book online
Love Actually
- E.P. & L.P. $28, dinner and movie $49 Book online
-
-
E.P. & L.P.
$28, dinner and movie $49
Book online
Pulp Fiction
- E.P. & L.P. $28, dinner and movie $49 Book online