Cinespia Cemetery Screenings

Movies Hollywood Forever Cemetery , Hollywood Saturday May 11 2019 - Sunday May 26 2019
Cinespia
Photograph: Courtesy Cinespia
It isn’t summer in L.A. until the first cemetery screening brings hoards of movie-lovers to Hollywood Forever, toting folding chairs, picnic blankets, snack spreads and lots of booze.

Each year, Cinespia brings classic cult favorites to the hallowed resting place of such Hollywood greats as Rudolph Valentino and Bugsy Siegel. This year’s first batch of screenings includes BeetlejuiceThe MatrixLegally Blonde and Rear Window.

Angelenos line up for hours to partake in the concept—and to enjoy DJ sets, dance parties, sleepovers and more magical mischief otherwise strictly forbidden behind the cemetery gates. It’s an L.A. rite of passage, a quintessential summer experience and one of the best film venues in the city. Just be sure to get your ticket early, arrive early (doors open at 6:45pm), pee early… it’s getting a bit overcrowded, to say the least.

Venue name: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Visit Website Call Venue 323-469-1181
Address: 6000 Santa Monica Blvd
Los Angeles
90038
Opening hours: Summer 8am-7pm daily; Winter 8am-6pm daily
Price: $18, parking $12–$20
Event website: http://cinespia.org/
tastemaker

Cinespia is always a great way to spend an evening with friends in Los Angeles. The setting is peculiar, but you're not sitting on top of graves, just among them. Arrive early to get a great spot on the lawn, pack a picnic and bring a few bottles of wine. Also, take advantage of the film-themed photo booth. For the real enthusiasts, you can dress us as your favorite character from the movie! Sometimes special guests show up to introduce the film, often cast members, which is always a nice added treat. I will say the film slate has gotten a bit stale in recent years, only because there's been some repeat films. Otherwise, I'd highly recommend!

moderator

A rite of passage for any self-respecting Angeleno! The pre-picnic in the line is almost as fun as the real thing. Such a great excuse to gather friends for good food, lots of drink and a great movie or two—look out for the all-night slumber parties! And when you go, make sure to check out the photo booth and any other side offerings; they really go all out.


My biggest beef with the Cinespia screenings at Hollywood Forever is that it's creepy! I can't get over the idea of chatting, hanging out with friend and watching a film amongst the remains of people. Gross. With all the other outdoor movie options available in the summer, why pick the most macabre? Beyond the locale, I had problems with the sound quality of the film I saw (Close Encounters). Either the sound system was not strong enough, or the audience was too noisy - either way, I struggled to hear the film's dialogue which didn't make for the most enjoyable film-watching experience.


One of the greatest things that LA has to offer.  Take a tourist, take a local.  This place is great for everyone and anyone.  They show a range of movies, nothing too recent.  Be prepared to see some of the most beautiful, pinterest-worthy picnic settings in your life.  Head to your favorite eatery, pack a couple of dishes to go, take plenty of blankets and something to support your back with, and enjoy a unique and fun night in LA.

moderatortastemaker

This is something everyone has to do during the summer! It is such a fun way to spend a Saturday night outside with friends or turn it into a date night! Be sure to arrive early to grab a good spot! You can also bring your own chairs, blankets, food and drinks!

tastemaker

This is a thing that ever Angelino has to do. It's such a unique, cool experience. They play awesome movies and you get to picnic, IN A GRAVEYARD. I saw Se7en here and Mulholland Drive. They are both great films that were enhanced by the eerie location. People do talk, which sucks. And depending on where you're sitting you may not be able to see suuuper well, but you're going for the fun experience. Bring blankets and booze and snacks, make friends with your neighbors, bring a jacket (!) and have fun. PS the earlier you get there, the better viewing spot so there's that. I'm always late though and never have a problem!!

tastemaker

Cinespia fuses two of my favorite activities: surrounding myself with dead people and listening to drunk, living people talk over a movie. 


No, all kidding aside, Cinespia is a fantastic way to spend a summer evening in Los Angeles. If you're new to LA, visiting, or a long-time resident, Cinespia is a must-do. Anyone who is anyone has attended at least one Cinespia Cemetery Screening. I have absolutely no idea if that is accurate, but I will say there are a few very cool, unique pluses to Cinespia for those who may be weary. 


First, I've never felt or thought about the fact that I was in a cemetery. There are usually so many people there that you're not anxiously pondering who you're sitting on top of (the answer is no one, because you're not in that section of the cemetery). Second, you can bring food, beverages, wine (also a beverage), blankets, and more! Some people call it BYOB. I call it genius and a recipe for a good time. My recommendation is to bring extra layers, as some summer nights tend to get unusually cool. (READ: In LA, Below 60 = "Cold", Below 55 = "Chilly", and Below 50 = "Death, We Will Soon Be Joining the Other Corpses")


Lastly, the sound quality is always great so don't fret over other distractions/people/noise/zombies. The movie lineup is always top notch, so sit back and enjoy whichever classic you plan on attending.


ALSO, go early! Find a space, lay out your blanket, and bring games and food. Do it!

View all reviews