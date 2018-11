Organized by The Museum of Modern Art and presented by the Hammer Museum, “The Contenders” series presents 10 influential, innovative films made in the past year that MoMA’s Department of Film believes are bound for big things (whether that means awards season glory or cult classic status). In addition to screenings of all ten films, most will be accompanied by a director or actor from the project.

This year’s picks include Roma, Black Panther, Widows presented by Steve McQueen, Sorry to Bother You with a Q&A with Boots Riley, The Front Runner with a discussion with Jason Reitman and more.

“The Contenders” isn’t strictly an awards season spoiler; MoMA considers its picks as movies that will stand the test of time. But the series has turned out to be a pretty good Oscars predictor, with 7 out of the 10 featured films grabbing nominations in 2017, and 8 out of 10 in 2016.

Tickets for the screenings and post-film panels are available November 19 for $20 (or $10 for Hammer members).