Remember 2018? Yeah, neither do we. But that’s when this oft-delayed, horror-inspired X-Men spin-off was originally slated to come out. Well, it’s finally here for real, and in the absence of regular movie theaters, The New Mutants is hitting the drive-in in L.A. In particular, the Rose Bowl parking lot will play host to the Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy starring film for two weeks, through mid-September. It’ll cost you a flat $35 per car to see it; since the movie is expected to hit other drive-ins in the area, you may want to keep tabs on those, too, for potentially more cost-effective screenings. But the backlit screen here has the added bonus of daytime screenings in addition to ones at night.

JUST ANNOUNCED: FEAR IS COMING TO THE ROSE BOWL WITH DAY AND NIGHT DRIVE-IN MOVIE SCREENINGS OF “THE NEW MUTANTS” IN PARTNERSHIP WITH @20THCENTURY. GET TICKETS NOW FOR SCREENINGS STARTING THIS THURSDAY THRU SEPTEMBER 13TH: https://t.co/ag3JOe8hcQ pic.twitter.com/byELXQtcPa — Rose Bowl Stadium (@RoseBowlStadium) August 26, 2020