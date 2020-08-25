‘The New Mutants’ at the Rose Bowl
Time Out says
Remember 2018? Yeah, neither do we. But that’s when this oft-delayed, horror-inspired X-Men spin-off was originally slated to come out. Well, it’s finally here for real, and in the absence of regular movie theaters, The New Mutants is hitting the drive-in in L.A. In particular, the Rose Bowl parking lot will play host to the Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy starring film for two weeks, through mid-September. It’ll cost you a flat $35 per car to see it; since the movie is expected to hit other drive-ins in the area, you may want to keep tabs on those, too, for potentially more cost-effective screenings. But the backlit screen here has the added bonus of daytime screenings in addition to ones at night.
Details
|Event website:
|http://tnmrosebowldrivein.com/
|Venue name:
|Rose Bowl Stadium
|Address:
|
1001 Rose Bowl Dr
Los Angeles
|Price:
|$35