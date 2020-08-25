Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right ‘The New Mutants’ at the Rose Bowl

Movies, Horror Rose Bowl Stadium , Pasadena Thursday August 27 2020 - Sunday September 13 2020
Rose Bowl Stadium
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Ted Eytan
Remember 2018? Yeah, neither do we. But that’s when this oft-delayed, horror-inspired X-Men spin-off was originally slated to come out. Well, it’s finally here for real, and in the absence of regular movie theaters, The New Mutants is hitting the drive-in in L.A. In particular, the Rose Bowl parking lot will play host to the Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy starring film for two weeks, through mid-September. It’ll cost you a flat $35 per car to see it; since the movie is expected to hit other drive-ins in the area, you may want to keep tabs on those, too, for potentially more cost-effective screenings. But the backlit screen here has the added bonus of daytime screenings in addition to ones at night.

Details
Event website: http://tnmrosebowldrivein.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Rose Bowl Stadium
Address: 1001 Rose Bowl Dr
Los Angeles

Price: $35

Dates And Times
