Got a list of L.A. museums you haven’t visited yet? Clear your calendar for Museums Free-For-All, when museums all over the region throw open the doors for free admission.

Over 40 museums will drop their admission fees on Saturday, January 25. It’s the perfect opportunity to knock a couple of cultural to-dos off your list, like the Japanese American National Museum, Natural History Museum, LACMA and more.

You’ll still have to pay to see any exhibitions that require a special ticket (though the Broad is dropping the fee for its excellent Shirin Neshat exhibition) and for parking, but we can’t say no to free admission. Here’s the full list of participating museums.

