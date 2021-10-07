Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Björk

Music, Rock and indie Shrine Auditorium & Expo Center , USC/Exposition Park Wednesday January 26 2022 - Tuesday February 1 2022
Björk
Photograph: Time Out editors Björk
Part singer and part Icelandic force of nature, Björk is returning to L.A. for three inventive nights of ever-astonishing shrieks and croons at the Shrine Auditorium. This time around, she’s teamed up with fimmaker Lucrecia Martel for Cornucopia, what’s being billed as her most elaborate and theatrical concert to date—a tall order considering that her recent tours have featured large all-female choirs, huge video screens, pipe organs, a “gravity harp,” a Tesla coil and narration from David Attenborough. During her last stop in L.A., Björk headlined both FYF and an orchestra-backed performance with the LA Phil, as well as a virtual reality exhibit.

 

Details
Event website: https://events.seated.com/bjork
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Shrine Auditorium & Expo Center
Address: 665 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles
90007

Dates And Times
