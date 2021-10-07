Part singer and part Icelandic force of nature, Björk is returning to L.A. for three inventive nights of ever-astonishing shrieks and croons at the Shrine Auditorium. This time around, she’s teamed up with fimmaker Lucrecia Martel for Cornucopia, what’s being billed as her most elaborate and theatrical concert to date—a tall order considering that her recent tours have featured large all-female choirs, huge video screens, pipe organs, a “gravity harp,” a Tesla coil and narration from David Attenborough. During her last stop in L.A., Björk headlined both FYF and an orchestra-backed performance with the LA Phil, as well as a virtual reality exhibit.