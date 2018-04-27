RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook are coming to L.A.
BTS, the first K-pop boy band sensation to make a splash in America, is embarking on a massive world tour. Lucky for us Angelenos, the Bangtan Boys kick off the North American leg of the tour with three nights at the Staples Center. Tickets go on sale May 5 at 10am—and we wouldn’t be surprised if all of the seats are snatched up immediately. Keep on the lookout for any additional dates to be added on their “Love Yourself” tour (there’s currently nothing on the calendar for September 7 at the Staples Center—just sayin’).
|Venue name:
|Staples Center
|Contact:
|Address:
|
1111 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles
90015
|Opening hours:
|Box office: 9am-6pm Mon-Sat
-
- Staples Center $60–$250 Buy tickets
