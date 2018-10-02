Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life
In honor of the late Mac Miller, a slew of friends and collaborators are coming together for a tribute show at the Greek Theatre. Chance the Rapper, SZA, Vince Staples, John Mayer, Travis Scott and Ty Dolla $ign top the Halloween night concert. Proceeds are set to benefit the Mac Miller Circles Fund, an arts charity for youth from underserved communities. The rest of the lineup includes the likes of Action Bronson, Anderson .Paak, Domo Genesis, Dylan Reynolds, Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D, Miguel, Njomza, ScHoolboy Q and Thundercat. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 5 at 10am.
|Venue name:
|Greek Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
2700 N Vermont Ave
Los Angeles
90027
|Opening hours:
|Box office: Sat 10am–4pm
|Price:
|$39.50–$500
|Event website:
|http://pittsburghfoundation.org/macmiller
-
- Greek Theatre $39.50–$500 Buy tickets