Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life

Music, Rap, hip-hop and R&B Greek Theatre , Griffith Park Wednesday October 31 2018
Recommended
Mac Miller
Photograph: Courtesy Brick Stowell
In honor of the late Mac Miller, a slew of friends and collaborators are coming together for a tribute show at the Greek Theatre. Chance the Rapper, SZA, Vince Staples, John Mayer, Travis Scott and Ty Dolla $ign top the Halloween night concert. Proceeds are set to benefit the Mac Miller Circles Fund, an arts charity for youth from underserved communities. The rest of the lineup includes the likes of Action Bronson, Anderson .Paak, Domo Genesis, Dylan Reynolds, Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D, Miguel, Njomza, ScHoolboy Q and Thundercat. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 5 at 10am.

Posted:

Venue name: Greek Theatre
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: 2700 N Vermont Ave
Los Angeles
90027
Opening hours: Box office: Sat 10am–4pm
Price: $39.50–$500
Event website: http://pittsburghfoundation.org/macmiller
Static map showing venue location
