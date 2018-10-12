Rolling Loud

Music, Rap, hip-hop and R&B Banc of California Stadium , USC/Exposition Park Friday December 14 2018 - Saturday December 15 2018
hip-hop artists
Photograph: Michael J. Chen
See Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Cardi B and Lil Uzi Vert headline this two-day hip-hop fest, which this year has moved from the far reaches of San Bernardino to a much closer locale: Exposition Park’s Banc of California Stadium. The absolutely massive lineup also includes the likes of Wiz Khalifa, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, Tyga and Lil Yachty. Tickets are on sale now, staring at $199 for a weekend pass.

Venue name: Banc of California Stadium
Address: 3939 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles
90037
Price: Weekend pass $199–$209, VIP $379–$399
Event website: http://www.rollingloud.com/
