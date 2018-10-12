Rolling Loud
See Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Cardi B and Lil Uzi Vert headline this two-day hip-hop fest, which this year has moved from the far reaches of San Bernardino to a much closer locale: Exposition Park’s Banc of California Stadium. The absolutely massive lineup also includes the likes of Wiz Khalifa, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, Tyga and Lil Yachty. Tickets are on sale now, staring at $199 for a weekend pass.
|Venue name:
|Banc of California Stadium
|Contact:
|Address:
|
3939 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles
90037
|Price:
|Weekend pass $199–$209, VIP $379–$399
|Event website:
|http://www.rollingloud.com/
-
- Banc of California Stadium Weekend pass $199–$209, VIP $379–$399 Buy tickets
-
- Banc of California Stadium Weekend pass $199–$209, VIP $379–$399 Buy tickets