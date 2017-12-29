If your budget took a hit from splurging on New Year’s Eve parties, you’ll be happy to hear there are plenty of free things to do in January. From a cultural festival across historic Downtown theaters to a day of free admission to L.A.’s best museums, these are the best ways to make the most of your month without breaking into your wallet.

Jan 1

Polar Bear Plunge; Various locations

Dive into 2018 with a plunge into the not-so-icy waters of the Pacific during this New Year’s Day tradition, with meet-ups at Cabrillo Beach and Hansen Dam, among others.

Jan 1

Rose Parade; Pasadena

Stake out a spot on the sidewalk for the 129th edition of the sun-kissed, flower-filled parade.

Jan 6

Second City Hollywood’s Open House; The Second City

Tickle your funny bone with a day full of free improv workshops, shows, food and prizes.

Jan 20–Apr 8

“Welcome to the Dollhouse”; MOCA Pacific Design Center

Peruse different approaches to the concept of domesticity with works of sculpture, photography, painting, video and drawing from the 1960s to the present drawn from MOCA’s collection.

Jan 28

Museums Free-For-All; Various locations

Check off a few items on your cultural to-do list as nearly 40 SoCal museums open their doors for free.

Jan 28

Night on Broadway; Downtown

Celebrate Downtown’s renaissance with a cultural festival spanning six historic theaters and movie palaces.

Jan 28–Apr 8

“Skip Arnold: Truffle Hunt”; ICA LA

This performance-inspired exhibition collects the ephemera from a journey to Italy via Switzerland in search of truffles.

Jan 28–May 6

“Stories of Almost Everyone”; Hammer Museum

Through the work of 30 artists, this very meta exhibition examines the relationship between a piece of art’s inherent narrative and the meaning suggested by its display within an institution.

Ongoing

Free concerts; Various locations

Listen to some tunes without breaking the bank with free shows at the Echo, the Satellite and more.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.