29Rooms is returning to L.A.—and tickets are already on sale

Just when you thought we were starting to move past Instagram-friendly funhouses, here comes 29Rooms again, back for another year of whimsical, colorful selfie opportunities.

29Rooms will take over the Reef in Downtown L.A. from December 5 to 9. True to its name, the limited-time attraction from Refinery 29 features 29 spaces that’ve been created in collaboration with brands, artists, non-profit groups, brands, actors and—did we mention brands? Yes, 29Rooms isn’t shy about its sponsorships, but we found some more low-key, legitimately wonderful installations in last year’s inaugural West Coast edition.

The touring installation—which was first shown off in New York last month—is set to include a choir-led sing-along, palm reading, creative classes, a sound bath, an ASMR tunnel and more.

Timed tickets are already on sale. A general admission ticket, which gives you three hours to explore the pop-up, costs $39.99. For $69.99, you can splurge on a “Party After Dark” ticket, which includes two drink tickets and access to a later, less busy time slot. Tickets moved pretty quickly last year, and while there’s no indication yet that additional dates will be added this year, we should point out that the 2017 debut expanded to a second weekend after the initial ticket offering.

In the meantime, check out our video and photos from last year’s event:

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Photograph: Michael Juliano