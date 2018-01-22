  • News
600,000 people took part in the Women's March L.A. 2018

By Stephanie B Posted: Monday January 22 2018, 12:32pm

Photograph: Stephanie Breijo

If there’s such thing as a sophomore slump for activism, you wouldn’t know it based on L.A.’s turnout for the second annual Women’s March. According to Mayor Eric Garcetti, 600,000 participants showed up for Saturday morning’s march through Downtown—a mere 150,000 fewer than last year’s inaugural turnout, and a whopping triple the 200,000 estimation of New York City’s 2018 attendance, according to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The heavy foot traffic shut down roughly 15 city blocks, from Pershing Square to City Hall, for a peaceful protest culminating in speeches from Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, Garcetti and Hollywood A-listers including Viola Davis and Natalie Portman. Sadly missing were Senator Kamala Davis and Representative Judy Chu, who canceled their appearances in order to negotiate a way around the government shutdown—and in the process remained vocal about providing protection for Dreamers, a message that was echoed in dozens of signs and flags throughout L.A.’s march. 

Held proudly by those young and old, L.A.’s streets filled with posters in seemingly every color and language, spreading messages of equality, reproductive rights, #MeToo and Time’s Up solidarity. Here are just a few of our favorite signs and moments from 2018’s march. 

All photographs by Stephanie Breijo

 

