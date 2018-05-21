  • News
A canopy of sunset-hued streamers has come to Marina Del Rey

By Michael Juliano Posted: Monday May 21 2018, 4:20pm

Photograph: Courtesy Marina del Rey Visitors Bureau

Back in the summer of 2016, a canopy of silver streamers popped up in Pershing Square and transformed the sort-of-sad-looking park into a spectacular installation. Now, the same artists behind the project are back with a similar setup on the Westside.

“Sunset Vestige,” a 5,000-square-foot net of sunset-hued streamers, has come to a grassy slope at Burton Chace Park in Marina Del Rey. The work, the latest “Skynet” piece from artist Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics, will remain on display until July 1.

Photograph: Courtesy Marina del Rey Visitors Bureau

 

Poetic Kinetics partnered on the piece with the Los Angeles County Arts Commission and the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors (DBH), who’ve asked visitors to share Instagram videos using #sunsetvestige to answer the following question: If this artwork could dance, what song would it dance to? Each week, Poetic Kinetics will share a different entry on its Instagram page.

Shearn and Poetic Kinetics are also known for large-scale music festival installations, like the wing-flapping butterfly (“Caterpillar's Longing”) and video projection spacesuit (“Escape Velocity”) at Coachella. Until you can make it out to the Westside, relive the 2016 Pershing Square installation below.

Pershing Square has been covered in a canopy of silver streamers

It's called Liquid Shard and it's only up for a limited time. https://www.timeout.com/los-angeles/blog/pershing-square-has-been-covered-in-a-canopy-of-silver-streamers-080216

Posted by Time Out Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 2, 2016
Staff writer
By Michael Juliano 897 Posts

Michael is the editor of Time Out Los Angeles. He has a soft spot for deli sandwiches and Disneyland. Follow him on both Twitter and Instagram at @mjuliano.

