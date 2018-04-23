Alma chef Ari Taymor’s brunch pop-up, Little Prince, becomes a permanent restaurant next month

Ari Taymor’s celebrated Alma came to an abrupt end at the close of 2018, but Taymor and his team quickly bounced back with the weekend-only Little Prince. Serving wood-fired brunch fare and a regular rotation of off-menu cocktails and specials in the former 2424 Main Street space, Little Prince has been gathering steam on the Westside over the last two months. Now, this Santa Monica pop-up’s becoming a full-on regal restaurant, adding casual and light dinner service Monday to Saturday.

While the chef is still finalizing the dinner menu, Taymor notes there will be emphasis on sharing, as well as roasting. Just as Little Prince’s oven serves prominently on the brunch menu—firing large sticky buns, roasted lamb and baked eggs—it will also be a focal point during dinner service. “We will feature the wood oven by cooking as much as we can in it,” he says.

Before Little Prince launches as a permanent brick-and-mortar, the concept’s shutting down for a quick space remodel helmed by the restaurant’s creative team, Andrew Noel and Tegan Butler. When it reopens on May 4, look for the brunch menu’s same farmers-market-fresh ingredients extended through dinner service, set to an all-natural wine list and cocktails from general manager Steve LaFountain.

“We hope it’s a place people in the neighborhood will stop by for a snack and a drink or a special occasion dinner,” Taymor says.

Little Prince is located at 2424 Main Street in Santa Monica and relaunches on May 4, with hours of 5:30 to 10pm Monday to Thursday; 5:30 to 11pm Friday; 9am to 3pm and 5:30 to 11pm Saturday; and 9am to 4pm Sunday.