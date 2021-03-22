Amoeba Music’s spot at the corner of Sunset and Cahuenga Boulevards was open for just shy of two decades, but for some Angelenos it felt like the record store had been there forever. Maybe that explains the concern when news hit in 2016 that Amoeba was selling off its recognizable Hollywood property. But they did so voluntarily, and with plans to relocate just a few blocks away in the fall of 2020.

Of course, nothing in 2020 went according to plan, so when stores in Los Angeles County temporarily shuttered in the spring, Amoeba decided to make the closure of its Sunset location permanent—with no ability to host any sort of special sendoff to the much-loved warehouse-sized indie shop and concert venue.

But cut to the spring of 2021, and we finally have some good news to share: Amoeba Hollywood will debut its new location at 6200 Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday, April 1. It’ll be open daily, with temporary hours of 11am to 8pm.

Amoeba shared some photos recently of its new home, and it looks to carry over that same floor-to-ceiling cavernous aesthetic from its original location—and a selection that’s seemingly just as impressive.

To celebrate, Amoeba is hosting some distancing-friendly opening day festivities, including a limited edition poster designed by artist Ivan Minsloff that’ll be included with any purchase, as well as T-shirt silk-screening ($10; 11:30am–4pm) that features that same image, held in the courtyard of the El Centro complex where the store now resides.

In compliance with county guidelines, capacity is limited so expect a line to get in. For most costumers, you’ll want to line up along Argyle Boulevard (you’ll find the entrance on the corner there, diagonally across from the Pantages Theatre); if you’re looking to sell or trade some things and have more than 10 items, you should line up on Hollywood Boulevard. Masks are, of course, required, though for now the store won’t be following its old bag check-in policy; instead Amoeba just asks that you leave large bags or backpacks at home. You’ll find parking in the El Centro complex, with validation for the first 75 minutes, as well as a Metro stop across the street.

