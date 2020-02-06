Amoeba Music just announced its new location with a little help from Tyler, the Creator

After years of speculation, we finally know where one of L.A.'s most beloved record stores and music venues is headed—and thankfully, it's not far.

Amoeba Music just announced that it will vacate its iconic Hollywood storefront at the corner of Sunset and Cahuenga later this year, answering the frenzied questions we've all been wondering since the building's sale in 2016: Where is Amoeba going, and when? While we don't know exactly when Amoeba's 6400 Sunset Blvd address will shutter, we do know the new location—sitting just four blocks away—is set to open this fall.

"We aim to do you proud and continue on as your supreme source for music, movies, and so much more," Amoeba's statement says. "We will bring that familiar Amoeba energy into this new space and you can be sure it will provide the 'true Amoeba experience' as we will carry the same breadth and depth of selection."

Rendering: Courtesy Amoeba Music

According to the announcement, not much should change in the new location, which resides on the ground floor of a mixed-use complex called El Centro: The square footage is only slightly smaller than the current Amoeba; you can still expect frequent live shows and DJ sets and signings; even the phone number will remain the same; and you'll still be able to trade and sell used records, tapes, CDs and DVDs right up at the front of the shop. As far as parking on this busier stretch of Hollywood, the store has spaces within the El Centro complex (and 75 minutes free-with-validation window), so you won't have to hunt for meters when the time comes.

The new Amoeba—set to open "some time after Labor Day 2020"—will join a handful of local landmarks in the vicinity: El Centro, at 6200 Hollywood Blvd, is right next to the Pantages and Fonda theaters, as well as the neighborhood's nearly century-old bar, the Frolic Room.

In a meeting of the greats, the record store enlisted the help of another musical icon, Tyler, the Creator, to show us all around the new space—and reflect on the soon-to-be old one. Watch that video below.

Follow Amoeba Music's future moving updates here.