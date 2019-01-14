Angelenos rode Metro in their undies during the No Pants Subway Ride

If you ride Metro enough, you’ll surely encounter some passengers baring a bit more than you might’ve bargained for. But if you hopped aboard any train on Sunday afternoon, you surely saw more bums than usual.

For the 11th year, Improv Everywhere’s No Pants Subway Ride took over Metro’s light rail and subway lines. As part of a global event of pantsless transit-goers, Angelenos braved temperatures in the 50s (hey, that’s cold for us) and stripped down to their undies before boarding one of six meet-ups that convened at Union Station.

We sent photographer Foster Snell to partake in the ride; check out his shots below from a breezy time spent in Pasadena, Downtown L.A. and Hollywood.

Photograph: Foster Snell

