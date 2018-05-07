Arctic Monkeys returned to L.A. with a cemetery show

Until a week ago, it’d been nearly four years since snotty garage-rockers Arctic Monkeys last played a live show. Angelenos last encountered the mid-aughts English indie sensations at a Downtown arena show, but this time around the quartet took to the stage inside of L.A.’s most celebrated cemetery.

Alex Turner and co. returned to L.A. with a 20-song set on the lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The band played four tracks off their new album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, which is due out later this week. But they didn’t shy away from the hits, either—we’ll consider “Do I Wanna Know?,” “R U Mine?” and “I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor” the closest thing the band ever had to bona fide stateside hits.

If you missed out on the show—it sold out frighteningly fast—Arctic Monkeys will return for a concert at the Hollywood Bowl on October 16. In the meantime, check out our photos from the band’s set (including opener Cam Avery of Tame Impala).

All photographs by Jade Park.

Photograph: Jade Park

