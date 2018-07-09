Beat the heat: Van Leeuwen’s giving out free ice cream on Tuesday

’Tis the season for turning 10: Sugarfish just kicked off its 10-year anniversary secret menu, and now, the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream team is celebrating its own first decade with a sweet giveaway.

The heatwave that’s been wreaking havoc on Angelenos’ A/C units and power bills is finally starting to cool off a bit, but we’re still set to spike into the 90s tomorrow—good thing you’ll be able to catch the Van Leeuwen ice cream truck handing out free scoops throughout the afternoon.

From 1 to 3pm, find the team at 3922 West Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake before they roll over to 6121 Sunset Boulvard in Hollywood, where they’ll be stationed from 4 to 6pm. You can also purchase a few of the Brooklyn company’s signatures—such as honeycomb and the Sicilian pistachio—but why not go for one of the two new special-edition birthday flavors, which will cost you absolutely nothing but a few moments of standing in the sun?

We’re big believers that high temps call for tropical flavors, so a free scoop of the new vegan passionfruit ice cream sounds pretty good right about now: a base of coconut, cashew and cocoa butter that’s been swirled with passion fruit and flecked with house-made almond and matcha cake. The other option is the Gianduja X, a chocolate-and-hazelnut base peppered with candied Piedmont hazelnuts, chocolate chips and a white chocolate swirl—a throwback to some of the first flavors CEO and co-founder Ben Van Leeuwen started tinkering with in his apartment for the company’s launch in 2008.

The birthday special is limited to one free scoop per customer, no purchase necessary. If you happen to miss the truck tomorrow, you can find the new flavors in all three of L.A.’s stores—Culver City, the Arts District and Franklin Village—until the end of summer.