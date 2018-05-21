Burgerlords just closed their Highland Park location, have new tricks up their sleeves

Highland Park’s stretch of York Boulevard is a haven for vegans, but Burgerlords, one of the neighborhood’s top meat- and dairy-free vendors, has decided to focus on another area. Last night, the burger chain shuttered its walk-up window attached to the Hi Hat, where it’d been slinging a very In-n-Out-inspired meat and non-meat menu since early 2017. While the decision means late-night show-goers can no longer find vegan Animal-Style–like fries, at least they’ll still exist at Burgerlords’ Chinatown outpost.

“After much debate, we’ve decided to move on and focus our energy on new opportunities,” the Burgerlords team posted to multiple platforms yesterday. “We’re very grateful to everyone who has come through during our time here and especially to the Hi Hat and Belle’s Bagels for sharing this space with us. Thank you and we’ll see you in Chinatown!”

We’ve reached out for comment about the closure and those new opportunities, and we’ll update this post with any new information once we hear more.

In addition to the closure, there’ve been a number of changes afoot. Jesse Furman, formerly of fried-chicken truck Free Range LA, recently took over the kitchen as head chef and just helped the restaurant roll out a few new vegan items. As of last week, you can now find fried tofu nuggets on the Chinatown location’s permanent menu—these breaded and deep-fried morsels, served with “fancy ranch,” take two to three days of prep and were two and a half years in the making—as well as vegan shakes. The latter arrive in four varieties: vanilla, dark chocolate, Stumptown coffee and a rotating seasonal flavor; fortunately, along with the rest of the Chinatown menu, you can find them every day of the week.

Burgerlords is still located in Chinatown at 943 N Broadway.