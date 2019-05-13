Cathouse LA is Hollywood’s latest club, and it’s only open one night a week

If your start-of-the-week blues can only be cured by late nights in subterranean clubs, Hollywood’s newest spot could do the trick tonight and every Monday—and only on Mondays.

Cathouse LA, open once a week, officially launches this evening in the former home of hang-to-the-stars China Club, and it leans on diamond-studded tufted leather booths, lingerie-clad models and VIP rooms to modernize the speakeasy concept (no, you don’t need a password, but yes, the entrance is essentially unmarked).

The new project comes by way of Tru Hospitality, the small nightlife collective behind the Argyle Hollywood and the now-shuttered Tru Hollywood. And while DJ sets and the occasional live show are the hallmarks of owners Peter and George Younan’s clubs, at Cathouse LA, things get a little bit slinkier. Each week, models sporting riding crops and black cat string masks are expected to saunter through the space, where you can also expect intermittent burlesque numbers. Burlesque is practically de rigueur for L.A. clubs at this point—see: the Edison, Bardot, and most of the Houston Bros.’ clubs, such as La Descarga, No Vacancy and Black Rabbit Rose—but Cathouse has a few tricks up its sleeves to set itself apart.

Photograph: Courtesy Cathouse LA

There’s the old-timey rotary phone, which is actually a photo booth (simply remove the handset from the cradle and a camera will go off), as well as the complimentary shots of vodka-tinged “cat-nip” at the door from select concierges.

After you descend to the club and pass through some velvet curtains, you’ll find yourself in a ’20s-inspired lounge. Walk down the long hallway of doors to poke your head into the library VIP room, where we doubt you’ll get much reading done; the lighting is probably too low for bookishness, given that it’s mostly cast by a fireplace filled with electric candles.

Photograph: Courtesy Cathouse LA

There's no food on offer—except for the chocolate-covered strawberries given to everyone at midnight—and a few of their house cocktails include the Behind the Mask, made with ginger beer, bourbon, St Germain and bitters; the Cat House, with lemon, raspberry syrup and egg whites, all dusted with edible gold on top; the Madame Larue, of citrus vodka, St Germain and a strawberry cider beer; and the Room 7, made with bourbon, amaretto and Frangelico.

There are also classic-leaning cocktails, bubbly sippers and a playlist of ’90s, 2000s and contemporary music because “the venue pays homage to the purity of music rather than the DJ,” according to a news release—which, let’s be honest, feels like a fancier way of saying they didn’t want to staff one.

Take a peek inside Cathouse LA, below, then stop by this evening for the grand reveal. And hey, if you miss it, there’s always next Monday.

Photograph: Courtesy Cathouse LA

Photograph: Courtesy Cathouse LA

Photograph: Courtesy Cathouse LA

Photograph: Courtesy Cathouse LA

Cathouse LA is located at 6231 Selma Ave, open from 10pm to 2am on Mondays only.