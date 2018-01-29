Checking in on the latest and greatest shops to open at ROW DTLA

Don’t call ROW DTLA a mall. Think of this ever-growing Arts District complex as a conceptual shopping center, curated with specialty retail and dining options. The space is set up as if you’re walking through quaint industrial city streets located on a massive block of century-old produce hubs next to the former American Apparel factory. Although ROW still has a long way to go, it has certainly made big changes since securing its first storefronts more than a year ago. Here’s a look some of the latest additions.

Erica Tanov

The San Francisco–based designer brings her relaxed romantic aesthetic to L.A. with this new outpost that offers her own clothing line (silk charmeuse slips, butterfly-sleeve blouses) as well as jewelry from indie makers like Kathleen Whitaker and Quarry; an apothecary section with products by Rodin and Kahina; and chic home goods including Mt. Washington pottery and Turkish towels.

GALERIE.LA

Celebrity stylist Dechel Mckillian first founded her ethical online concept shop

in 2016. For the first brick-and-mortar store, she’s more hands-on in introducing customers to a curated collection of clothing and accessories by designers who focus on sustainable and local production practices, including Behno, LZZR and Study NY. àgalerie.la

Scent Bar

First opened as an online shop 15 years ago, this haven for fragrance lovers carries hard- to-find perfumes, body care products and home brands including A Lab on Fire and Bruno Fazzolari. You’ll find well-known staples like Byredo and Diptyque next to one-of-a-kind collaborations—all within a sleek, minimalist interior. àluckyscent.com/scentbar

AHLEM

Ahlem Manai-Platt’s ultracool eyewear collection has the perfect combination of Parisian chic and Los Angeles ease. Marking her second stand-alone store (the first opened on Abbot Kinney Boulevard), ROW’s outpost offers a wide selection of the designed-in-L.A., made-in-France frames—clean, classic and inspired by Paris’s urban life.

Flask & Field

ROW is the premier location for this wine and stylish housewares shop. Founded by entertainment attorney Miriam Yoo, Flask & Field offers wine, beer and spirits from a mix of established and emerging makers. On top of the selection of sips, this destination also hosts private tastings and pop-up classes (think kimchi-making and wilderness survival).

Bodega

Like its Boston counterpart, Bodega is a hidden gem—literally. The sneaker store, which stocks sleek styles by A.P.C. and Common Projects alongside sporty brand names (and let’s not forget Yeezy), is hidden behind a bodega facade. The L.A. outpost (slated to open in February) is bigger than its East Coast sister, so the city’s hypebeasts may have a new hub beyond Fairfax Avenue.