Coachella 2020 festival dates are here—and presale starts on Friday

Can we pause for a moment and talk about how it feels like we’re in the far-flung future now that Coachella 2020—2020!—is just on the horizon? With that out of the way, we’ll get right to it: Coachella’s 2020 dates have just been announced, and your first crack at tickets starts on Friday.

Presale for Coachella 2020 begins on Friday, June 14 at 11am. The music festival will once again take over two weekends—this time April 10–12 and April 17–19—with identical lineups during each.

If you’re going to plunk down the cash, keep in mind that presale is your only chance to take advantage of the Coachella payment plan, which allows you to split up the cost between seven monthly payments—which this year includes a lower-priced $25 installment for the first month.

Speaking of ticket prices, we had to rub our eyes and triple check our math: they’ve actually gone down this year. (UPDATE: It appears that in previous years, fees were included in the pricing, whereas this year they’re not. So total prices may actually be the same.) It’s unclear whether prices will increase during the general sale period in the winter (they have in previous years, but last year they didn’t), but for now, a general admission ticket is actually $30 cheaper than last year. Here’s a rundown of the costs, before fees (you can find more info about Lake Eldorado’s luxe camping experiences on the Coachella website):

GA festival pass: $399

GA festival pass with shuttle pass: $474

VIP festival pass: $929

VIP parking: $140

Car camping: $102

Preferred car camping: $266

Tent camping: $102

It’s still a pretty hefty premium, but this will be your only shot at tickets until (most likely) next January when the lineup is typically announced.