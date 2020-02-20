Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Coachella 2020’s local shows include FKA Twigs, Doja Cat, Hatsune Miku and more
By Michael Juliano Posted: Thursday February 20 2020, 9:42am

FKA twigs
Photograph: Jade Park FKA twigs

Whether you couldn’t land tickets to Coachella before they sold out or simply didn’t feel like emptying your bank account, you’re in luck: A taste of the desert music fest is coming to L.A. 

Each spring, Goldenvoice, which puts on Coachella, gathers some of the fest’s sub-headliner acts for a string of club and theater shows mostly in L.A. and Pomona during the days leading up to and between the two weekends of Coachella.

At this year’s local Coachella shows—which we still affectionately refer to as Localchella, despite being officially billed as “Goldenvoice Presents April” for years now—FKA Twigs, Disclosure, Doja Cat, Hatsune Miku, Princess Nokia, Alec Benjamin, Yaeji, Mura Masa and more are all set to perform at local clubs like the Roxy and the El Rey, as well as spots a bit to the east like the Fox Theater Pomona and the Glass House, plus more far-flung locations like the Santa Barbara Bowl and Pappy & Harriet’s. There’s even a mini fest of sorts, dubbed Chella, taking place at the Riverse County Fairgrounds with Cuco and Chicano Batman.

Tickets for two shows (Hatsune Miku as well as Tanya Tucker and Orville Peck) are already on sale, but the rest go on sale on these three dates: February 21, 28 and March 1, all at noon. There are also a couple of TBAs on the schedule that go on sale in a couple of weeks—there’s one at the Fox Theater Pomona that could be a pretty big name judging by the venue, so stay tuned for more info.

Check out the corresponding on-sale dates in the schedule below, as well as the full lineup.

 

Apr 8

Hatsune Miku
Shrine Auditorium

Apr 9

Yaeji
Yost Theater

Epik High
The Roxy

L’Impératrice
Fonda Theatre

Nilüfer Yanya + Altin Gün

Princess Nokia
The Roxy

Ari Lennox + Masego
The Novo

Snail Mail
With Beach Goons + Hotline TNT
The Glass House

Apr 14

Fontaines D.C.
The Roxy

Alec Benjamin
With Harry Hudson
The Glass House

Doja Cat
With Amber Mark + Ashnikko
The Novo

Madeon
Fox Theater Pomona

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
Fonda Theatre

Apr 15

Disclosure
Santa Barbara Bowl

Cuco + Chicano Batman
As part of Chella, with Mariachi Nuevo Amanecer + Mijo Mija
Riverside County Fairgrounds

Mura Masa
With slowthai + Channel Tres + deb never
Shrine Expo Hall

beabadoobee
With Cariño + Taylor Janzen
The Roxy

BADBADNOTGOOD x Freddie Gibbs + Madlib
The Novo

Ali Gatie
The Glass House

FKA Twigs
Fox Theater Pomona

MIKA
El Rey Theatre

Apr 16

Code Orange
With Show Me The Body + Jesus Piece + Year of The Knife + Machine Girl
El Rey Theatre

PUP + SKEGSS
With the Murder Capital + Illuminati Hotties
Fonda Theatre

(Sandy) Alex G
With Madeline Kenney
The Roxy

Big Wild
With Flamingosis + Khary
The Glass House

SLANDER
With Midnight Tyrannosaurus + Wavedash

Apr 22

Orville Peck
With Paul Cauthen
Arlington Theatre

Apr 23

Tany Tucker + Orville Peck
Pappy & Harriet’s

Apr 24

Whipped Cream
1720

