Coachella 2020’s local shows include FKA Twigs, Doja Cat, Hatsune Miku and more

Whether you couldn’t land tickets to Coachella before they sold out or simply didn’t feel like emptying your bank account, you’re in luck: A taste of the desert music fest is coming to L.A.

Each spring, Goldenvoice, which puts on Coachella, gathers some of the fest’s sub-headliner acts for a string of club and theater shows mostly in L.A. and Pomona during the days leading up to and between the two weekends of Coachella.

At this year’s local Coachella shows—which we still affectionately refer to as Localchella, despite being officially billed as “Goldenvoice Presents April” for years now—FKA Twigs, Disclosure, Doja Cat, Hatsune Miku, Princess Nokia, Alec Benjamin, Yaeji, Mura Masa and more are all set to perform at local clubs like the Roxy and the El Rey, as well as spots a bit to the east like the Fox Theater Pomona and the Glass House, plus more far-flung locations like the Santa Barbara Bowl and Pappy & Harriet’s. There’s even a mini fest of sorts, dubbed Chella, taking place at the Riverse County Fairgrounds with Cuco and Chicano Batman.

Tickets for two shows (Hatsune Miku as well as Tanya Tucker and Orville Peck) are already on sale, but the rest go on sale on these three dates: February 21, 28 and March 1, all at noon. There are also a couple of TBAs on the schedule that go on sale in a couple of weeks—there’s one at the Fox Theater Pomona that could be a pretty big name judging by the venue, so stay tuned for more info.

Check out the corresponding on-sale dates in the schedule below, as well as the full lineup.

Apr 8

Hatsune Miku

Shrine Auditorium

Apr 9

Yaeji

Yost Theater

Epik High

The Roxy

L’Impératrice

Fonda Theatre

Nilüfer Yanya + Altin Gün

Princess Nokia

The Roxy

Ari Lennox + Masego

The Novo

Snail Mail

With Beach Goons + Hotline TNT

The Glass House

Apr 14

Fontaines D.C.

The Roxy

Alec Benjamin

With Harry Hudson

The Glass House

Doja Cat

With Amber Mark + Ashnikko

The Novo

Madeon

Fox Theater Pomona

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Fonda Theatre

Apr 15

Disclosure

Santa Barbara Bowl

Cuco + Chicano Batman

As part of Chella, with Mariachi Nuevo Amanecer + Mijo Mija

Riverside County Fairgrounds

Mura Masa

With slowthai + Channel Tres + deb never

Shrine Expo Hall

beabadoobee

With Cariño + Taylor Janzen

The Roxy

BADBADNOTGOOD x Freddie Gibbs + Madlib

The Novo

Ali Gatie

The Glass House

FKA Twigs

Fox Theater Pomona

MIKA

El Rey Theatre

Apr 16

Code Orange

With Show Me The Body + Jesus Piece + Year of The Knife + Machine Girl

El Rey Theatre

PUP + SKEGSS

With the Murder Capital + Illuminati Hotties

Fonda Theatre

(Sandy) Alex G

With Madeline Kenney

The Roxy

Big Wild

With Flamingosis + Khary

The Glass House

SLANDER

With Midnight Tyrannosaurus + Wavedash

Apr 22

Orville Peck

With Paul Cauthen

Arlington Theatre

Apr 23

Tany Tucker + Orville Peck

Pappy & Harriet’s

Apr 24

Whipped Cream

1720