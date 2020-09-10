Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Costume or not, Randy’s Donuts will give out free doughnuts on Halloween
Costume or not, Randy’s Donuts will give out free doughnuts on Halloween

At least spooky season is in full swing here.

By Stephanie Breijo Posted: Thursday September 10 2020, 10:47am
First Los Angeles County officials declared trick-or-treating canceled this year, then they said it’s merely discouraged, but at least one thing’s certain: Halloween is very much still on at Randy’s Donuts.

The iconic L.A. chain of shops just announced that on October 31, every location will hand out doughnuts to anyone aged 15 and under, whether or not they show up in costume.

Anyone in that age bracket who stops by the outposts in Inglewood, Century City, El Segundo, Downey or the brand new shop in Pasadena that day will get some free candy-topped “Randy’s rounds,” the shops’ much larger take on doughnut holes; they’re fluffy yeast doughnuts, sans holes, topped with sugary glaze and decorated with treats such as M&Ms and sprinkles.

While you’re there, look out for other spooky-season options like these themed, full-size doughnuts from last year:

