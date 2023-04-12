Los Angeles
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
Courtesy Disney

Disneyland’s Splash Mountain will close in May for its ‘Princess and the Frog’ transformation

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will debut in 2024.

Michael Juliano
Written by
Michael Juliano
Advertising

We’ve known for nearly three years now that Splash Mountain was headed for the briar patch, but now we finally have an official date for when the three-decade-old Disneyland ride will take its final plunge before it transforms into a Princess and the Frog-themed log flume—and it’s soon.

Splash Mountain will close on May 31, 2023 (meaning May 30 will be your last day to ride), according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog. The ride, which is currently themed to the controversial Song of the South, will then embark on its redevelopment into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is slated to open in late 2024. (The version of the ride in Florida, which will undergo a similar transformation, closed earlier this year.)

From the outside, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will look pretty familiar: A model shown off at last year’s D23 Expo still shows a largely similar mountain structure and plunge, minus the hollowed-out tree trunk at the top and plus some Louisiana-inspired flora and The Princess and the Frog-themed touches, like a branch with the titular frogs and a water tower with Tiana’s name.

Inside, you can expect an entirely new story that follows Princess Tiana and trumpet-playing gator Louis as they prepare a Mardi Gras celebration, with new songs and animatronic critters—and the smell of beignets wafting through the queue. (Speaking of beignets, that popular counter in New Orleans Square will reside next to Tiana’s Palace, a new take on the French Market Restaurant that’s expected to open later this year.)

The film’s original voice actors will reprise their roles for the ride, including Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana, Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis and Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie; for the latter, the theme park just released a new concept image of the magical bayou priestess.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort

With “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” having gradually made its way out of the park’s parades and background music loops recently, the more contemporary and inclusive take on the 1989 ride should usher out the last remnant of Song of the South, a 1946 live action and animated film whose depiction of life on a plantation in the South during the Reconstruction era has been characterized as racist. (Aside from the cartoon characters in Splash Mountain, Song of the South had otherwise been excised from Disney’s back catalog for decades.)

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!