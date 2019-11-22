Find $3 beers and other scores with Black Friday food specials around town

You’ve eaten your way through Thanksgiving dinner and had a leftovers-sandwich or two, and now you’re well-fed and prepped for the biggest contact sport of a consumerism "holiday" to ever hit the U.S.

Black Friday can be a nightmare, but it doesn’t have to be. If you’re facing the crowds and hitting the malls on the busiest shopping day of the year, give yourself a present with these Black Friday specials around town, including happy hour pricing on drinks. You’re probably going to need them. Good luck out there.

If you’re hitting some shops at Third Street Promenade, have we got news for you: Santa Monica’s Gallery Food Hall, sitting right along the main shopping drag, is offering $3 beers all day long on Friday. You can find the discount brews at individual food stalls (such as the Voltaggio brothers’ STRFSH or at Jeremy Fall’s Paperboy Pizza), or hit up the food hall’s touch-screen, pour-your-own-beer wall.

BurgerIM prides itself on hyper-customizable burgers, and next week, it’ll pride itself on adding one of the trendiest meatless options on the market to an already robust menu of beef, salmon, chicken, lamb and falafel. On Black Friday, BurgerIM is celebrating the launch of its Impossible Foods burger with a BOGO deal: Stop by any time during the day and order one of their Big Burger IM options (those are 1/3-pound patties), then get a free Impossible burger. With locations from Thousand Oaks to Burbank to Long Beach and everywhere in between, getting that meat-free meal should be a cinch; you can find your nearest BurgerIM here.

Heading to the Shoppes at Westlake Village? Good, because this is where you’ll find 101 North Eatery & Bar, which is running happy hour cocktail pricing all day long. Catch all well-spirit cocktails for only $6, and their sangria and house cocktails—such as the bourbon-and-elderflower In An Elderly Fashion—for just $8 a pop.

If you’re doing your shopping down south, Newport Beach’s Atomic Creamery—located conveniently in the massive Fashion Island mall—has something sweet on deck. A perfect fit for the ice cream parlor’s retro vibes, Atomic will be handing out free root beer floats with any purchase between 8am and 5pm.