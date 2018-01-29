Five Anti-Valentine’s Day specials for your cold, black heart

You know the old poem: Roses are red / violets are blue / when it comes to Valentine’s / you need vodka to get through. Or... something like that. OK, look, we’re no poetry collective, but we do know the best way to spend Valentine’s Day is out and about, especially if you’re single. It may seem counterintuitive, but reveling in your singledom on the No. 1 Hallmark holiday can yield great results: Case in point, this year, when you shred a photo of your ex, you’ll get a free shot. (Don’t ever say L.A.’s food and beverage scene isn’t lookin’ out for ya.)

Whether you’re proudly celebrating Singles Awareness Day—that’s S.A.D., for short—or you’re trying to escape the cupids, roses and all other festive red-white-and-pink eyesores, here’s where to hang on this hated holiday.

Throw back $1 pitchers at Casa Vega

You’ll need three friends—or maybe just one or two of you if you’re eating your feelings—to nab this Anti-V-Day special, but boy is it a good one. This SFV stalwart’s long been a gathering spot for friends seeking margaritas and Mexican fare, but on February 14, Casa Vega becomes one of the city’s best spots to bring a large party: For every four entrées purchased, get a $1 margarita pitcher. It’s not drowning your sorrows—it’s giving the finger to the holiday, with a hefty helping of tequila.

Feb 14 11:30am–2am

Nab Lonely Hearts pins at Connie & Ted’s

If you feel like something’s fishy about this annual lovefest, you may want to head to Connie & Ted’s where the seafood spot isn’t holding anyone holiday-hostage with romantic prix-fixe menus. They’ll actually be encouraging likeminded singles by giving out “lonely hearts” pins, in case anyone’s looking for a special someone or simply hopes to find anyone who’ll talk shit about Valentine’s Day over some oysters and lobster rolls.

Feb 14 4–10pm

Shred your ex at Ever Bar

The stylish watering hole within Kimpton’s Everly Hotel is making a whole party out of hating this day, complete with the opportunity to “shred your ex” and all cursed images/love letters thereof via a paper shredder the bar will have on hand. From 7pm to midnight, Ever Bar’s serving $12 cocktail specials, giveaways, and conversation-heart cookies emblazoned with such Anti-VDay sentiments such as “meh” and “#SingleForLife.” Everyone who uses that aforementioned shredder will get a gratis shot of “love potion” from the bar, and everyone attending can enter to win prizes, including certificates for spa treatments. Rolling deep? Parties of five or more will receive a free bottle of bubbly; just be sure to reserve your spot (dan.rook@everbarla.com), because this particular special is only for those who book in advance.

Feb 14 7pm–midnight

Go on a Singles Appreciation Day Bar Crawl through DTLA

Roam the streets in celebration or despair with fellow S.A.D. revelers during Artisanal Brewers Collective’s full-on bar crawl. Look for specials every which way you turn, because Sixth Street Tavern, Library Bar, Beelman’s and Spring Street will all be slinging $5 shots, $5 beers and their own unique cocktail deals for the broken hearted. You don’t even need tickets to join in on this sad-sack affair; just stop by any of these spots from 9pm to 2am. Buck up, bud, you’ve got booze to drink.

Feb 14 9pm–2am

Eat an entire garlic pizza at Ray’s & Stark Bar

Rub a whole lot of garlic in the face of anyone who tries to kiss you after you’ve enjoyed the garlic pizza off of Ray’s & Stark Bar’s special Anti-Valentine’s Day menu. Stop by on February 13 from 4 to 8pm for boilermaker specials, hot wings, jalapeño poppers and more. It’s intentionally the bar-food-inspired end of the Valentine’s spectrum, and we salute it.

Feb 13 4–8pm

BONUS EVENT:

Angel City Brewery is bringing back its Broken Hearts Circus, which means you can stop by the Arts District beer hub for a free afternoon of anti-love-themed performances and entertainment, all rounded out by for-purchase beer, Downtown Taco and Ridges Churro—because nothing heals a broken heart like beer and tacos.

Feb 11 1–7pm

