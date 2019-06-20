Here’s how to land Taco Bell Hotel reservations so you can live más in Palm Springs this August

Summer’s almost here, which means one thing for those of us who like to think outside the bun: The Taco Bell Hotel is almost upon us—and so is Taco Bell breakfast in bed.
In case you’ve been living under a whopper of a rock, you may have heard the call of the fire sauce last month when the Fourth Meal advocates and Crunchwrap creators announced that Taco Bell will take over a Palm Springs hotel in one of the company’s most insane and ambitious activations yet. Officially running from August 8 to 12, The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort promises poolside cocktails, “Bell” hops, an on-site hair and nail salon, themed rooms, merch and tacos galore.
The reservation’s set to be hotter than diablo sauce, which is why we’ve got great news: We now know exactly when you should be setting your alarms to snag a spot—plus a few more details on what to expect.
On Thursday, June 27, at 10am PDT, you’ll finally be able to head to the hotel’s official site and book your room. Choose between one-, two- or three-night stays within the four-night window, starting at $169 per evening. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to book additional rooms for your entire crew: While the V Palm Springs Hotel, the actual site of the pop-up, offers more than 70 rooms, The Bell has a one-room-per-booking rule (so remind your friends to set some alarms, too). Note: There’s also a one-car-per-room rule when it comes to on-site parking, in case you’re meeting up there.
Your decked-out digs? There’s the single king-bed option with standard view; the single king-bed room with a pool view; the two queen beds with standard view; and finally, the two queen beds with pool view, all with check-in at 2pm and check-out at 11am (and sorry, kiddos, this hotel is 18-plus).
In addition to the Crunchwaps and Doritos Locos tacos we all know and love, The Bell is unleashing a hotel-only, to-be-announced “poolside resort menu” for the occasion, plus a Baja Blast “Freeze Lounge,” a pool bar and other spins on resort life (ahem, that Taco Bell breakfast in bed, though). The Mexican-pizza purveyors also promise that no two days at the hotel will be the same, with events like drive-in movies and live performances to entertain. Expect a gift shop stocked with every imaginable Taco Bell-branded item your cinnamon-twist–loving heart could want, not to mention daily morning hot yoga, DJ sets, that salon featuring Taco Bell-inspired nail art and hair fades, and who even can imagine what else.
Listen to us very, very carefully: Thursday, June 27 at 10am. Don't let anything come between you and a night of restful sleep atop hot-sauce pillows.
The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort runs August 8–12, popping up at 333 E Palm Canyon Dr in Palm Springs, with rooms starting at $169 per night.