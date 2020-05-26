Here’s how to make ‘Jurassic World’-inspired tiki cocktails at home, courtesy of Isla Nu-Bar

Nedry once said “Nobody cares,” but we very much do.

Most non-major “holidays” feel arbitrary, but June 1 is giving us a reason to celebrate both dinosaurs and tiki drinks, so who are we to complain? That date happens to be National Dinosaur Day, and to pay tribute, Universal Studios Hollywood just shared a few recipes from its Jurassic World-inspired cocktail hut, the Isla Nu-bar. A Hawaiian-shirt–clad Nedry once said “Nobody cares,” but we very much do.

The tropical, punny bar named for the franchise’s fictional location—Isla Nublar—launched last summer in advance of the original Jurassic Park ride’s revamp, and serves frozen cocktails cooler and smoother than Ian Malcolm’s moves. It fast became one of our favorite spots in the theme park, and now we can recreate a few of its drinks at home all summer long.

Below is the boozy know-how needed to make the bar’s tiki tai and bird of paradise cocktails, as well as its non-alcoholic mai tai. For best results, sip these on Friday, May 29, as you screen Jurassic World at home and tune in to an official online viewing party, where the park will be celebrating the dino holiday with a livetweet of the movie starting at 5pm PST. It’s no up-close-and-personal run-in with a mosasaurus, but it should still pack a punch.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Tiki Tai Cocktail

1 serving

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 ounce white rum

1 ounce dark rum

½ ounce pineapple rum

1 ounce pineapple juice

½ ounce lime juice

½ ounce passion fruit purée

½ ounce orgeat

Here’s how to make it:

Combine everything except dark rum in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 5 seconds. Pour the shaker into your favorite tiki glass and top with additional ice as needed. Float the dark rum on top, and enjoy. For a little extra flair, garnish with a pineapple leaf just like they do at Isla Nu-Bar.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Bird of Paradise Cocktail

1 serving

Here’s what you’ll need:

1½ ounces passion fruit rum

½ ounce silver rum

1 ounce spiced rum

½ ounce passion fruit purée

1 ounce guava purée

½ ounce lime juice

½ ounce orgeat

2 dashes angostura bitters

Here’s how to make it:

Mix everything except the spiced rum in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 5 seconds. Pour the shaker into your favorite tiki glass and top with additional ice as needed. Float the spiced rum on top, and enjoy.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Non-Alcoholic Mai Tai

1 serving

Here’s what you’ll need:

2¾ ounces pineapple rum

1¼ ounces orange juice

¼ ounce grenadine

¾ ounce lime juice

¾ ounce orgeat

Here’s how to make it:

Combine everything in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 5 seconds. Pour the shaker into your favorite tiki glass and top with additional ice as needed.

